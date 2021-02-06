Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MU Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 713,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,609,000 after purchasing an additional 80,860 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROST traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.72. 1,389,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,260. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.16. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.34, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

