Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,059 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 128.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROST shares. OTR Global cut Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $118.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.34, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

