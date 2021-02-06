Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Position Reduced by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB decreased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 18,910 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.06% of Ross Stores worth $27,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 522.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $118.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.55 and a 200-day moving average of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

