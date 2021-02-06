Roth CH Acquisition I (OTCMKTS:ROCHU) Trading 28.1% Higher

Roth CH Acquisition I Co. (OTCMKTS:ROCHU) was up 28.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.76 and last traded at $31.76. Approximately 2,818 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 3,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average is $13.40.

About Roth CH Acquisition I (OTCMKTS:ROCHU)

Roth CH Acquisition I Co focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or various businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Roth CH Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth CH Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.