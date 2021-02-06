Rotork plc (ROR.L) (LON:ROR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $307.38

Shares of Rotork plc (ROR.L) (LON:ROR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $307.38 and traded as high as $338.20. Rotork plc (ROR.L) shares last traded at $336.20, with a volume of 942,914 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on shares of Rotork plc (ROR.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 272.86 ($3.56).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of £2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 31.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 331 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 307.38.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

