Royal Fund Management LLC Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Royal Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in AbbVie by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.89.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $108.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.15. The stock has a market cap of $191.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.