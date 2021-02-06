Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 1,328 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1,626.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $109.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.35. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $109.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $551,661.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,847,589.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,326.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,207 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,214. 10.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

