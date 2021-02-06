Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 9,473 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 350.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In related news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $1,132,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,218,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,575,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $566,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP opened at $32.53 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $33.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average is $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

