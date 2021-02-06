Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 545.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 54,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,007,000 after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ESS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $215.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.25.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $258.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.81 and a fifty-two week high of $329.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $2.0775 dividend. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.