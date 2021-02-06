Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $88.84 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.94 and a 12-month high of $106.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

