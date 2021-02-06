Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 337,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,862 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 125,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 33.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 12.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

KEY opened at $18.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

