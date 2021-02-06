Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,375 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The AES were worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AES. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The AES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,002,000. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new position in The AES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,263,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The AES by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,332,000 after buying an additional 911,393 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The AES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,871,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The AES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,055,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The AES alerts:

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $28.67.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

A number of analysts have commented on AES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.