Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth $62,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.74.

In related news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $1,822,311.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,309 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,986.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $2,004,512.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 189,322 shares in the company, valued at $10,863,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 413,593 shares of company stock worth $23,600,508 over the last 90 days. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $56.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.51. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $64.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

