Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,981,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,558,000 after buying an additional 580,073 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,166,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,455,000 after buying an additional 59,243 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,638,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,454,000 after buying an additional 290,158 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,148,000 after buying an additional 604,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,030,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,032,000 after buying an additional 249,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ZS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.32.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.47, for a total value of $586,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,714.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $1,487,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,544,974.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 301,540 shares of company stock valued at $58,650,901. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

ZS opened at $216.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.39. The company has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of -243.57 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $224.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

