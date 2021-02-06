Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $15,242,000. Truadvice LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 66,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 14,373 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth $2,937,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LDOS opened at $106.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $125.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.18.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.31.

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $681,770.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,671.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

