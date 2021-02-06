Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Nasdaq by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Nasdaq by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 252,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,508,000 after acquiring an additional 16,028 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Nasdaq by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 604,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,212,000 after acquiring an additional 36,203 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 257,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock opened at $142.59 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $145.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.85. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $961,359.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,049. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.03.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

