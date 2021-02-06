Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,451,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,236,000 after purchasing an additional 21,910 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,426,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,159,000 after buying an additional 516,802 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in GoDaddy by 646.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,426,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after buying an additional 1,235,199 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,132,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,007,000 after buying an additional 56,080 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 68,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $5,167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,059,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $244,928.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,025,090.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,241 shares of company stock valued at $11,350,645. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GDDY stock opened at $87.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.52 and a 200-day moving average of $78.40. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $91.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of -28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

