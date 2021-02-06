Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $5.12 Million Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Globant worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Globant by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $659,376,000 after purchasing an additional 297,018 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Globant by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,589,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,963,000 after buying an additional 160,270 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Globant by 30.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 957,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $171,649,000 after buying an additional 224,689 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Globant by 7.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 319,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,223,000 after buying an additional 23,036 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Globant by 122.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 283,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,808,000 after buying an additional 156,317 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $215.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $230.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.14 and its 200-day moving average is $189.77.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLOB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Globant in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Globant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Globant from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.90.

Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

