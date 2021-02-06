Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $5.31 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4,441.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,206,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,442 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,274,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,847,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,037,000 after buying an additional 1,002,269 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,873,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,536,000 after buying an additional 818,577 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,776,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,085,000 after buying an additional 774,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $48.32.

Several research analysts have commented on ACGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.27.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.