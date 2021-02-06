Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $5.48 Million Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Datadog from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 11,100 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $1,017,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 173,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,859,574.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder (Jersey) Slp Yucca sold 35,033 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $3,154,371.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,318,627 shares of company stock valued at $230,171,094. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DDOG opened at $114.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,828.72 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.57 and a 200-day moving average of $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $118.13.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Datadog’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

