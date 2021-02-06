Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth about $6,076,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 8.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $126.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $128.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.00 and its 200 day moving average is $99.82.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $2,501,901.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,666.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,369,933.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,635.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 386,646 shares of company stock worth $43,820,955. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMX. Argus lifted their target price on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CarMax in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.