Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $5.58 Million Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,308 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 5.6% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.24.

Shares of MGM opened at $34.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.81.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

