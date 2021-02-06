Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $5.71 Million Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 481,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,822 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,916,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,735,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,483,000 after buying an additional 7,102,658 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,626,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,153,000 after buying an additional 5,370,310 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,792,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,118,000 after buying an additional 2,497,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,388,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.54, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $15.18.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

