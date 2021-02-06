Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $5.76 Million Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Insulet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Insulet by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Insulet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Insulet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $281.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.12. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 639.04 and a beta of 0.76. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $298.43.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PODD. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.11.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

