Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $5.83 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $5,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Teradyne by 1,283.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $999,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $7,167,881.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,666,003.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,156 shares of company stock worth $29,427,712 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.06.

NASDAQ TER opened at $126.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $143.40.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

