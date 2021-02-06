Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Invests $5.43 Million in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 238,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,426,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,524,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,335,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,605 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,122,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,840 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,816,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,665,000 after acquiring an additional 784,203 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 9.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,570,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,768,000 after buying an additional 736,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 3.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,520,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,612,000 after buying an additional 216,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $22.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOLD. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.19.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

