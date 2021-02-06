Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 193,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,016 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 10.2% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 45,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 14.0% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 311,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 26.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 25,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.15.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $37.64.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

