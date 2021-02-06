Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $248.56 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $249.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.41.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The firm had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.