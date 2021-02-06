Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 1,201 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $5,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in EPAM Systems by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $392.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

EPAM stock opened at $377.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.97 and a 1 year high of $379.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $350.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.78.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.55 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Michael Mayoras sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.20, for a total value of $301,971.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,845.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,500 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.53, for a total value of $1,261,855.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,901.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,105 shares of company stock worth $10,094,525. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.