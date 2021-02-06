Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,341 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 5,227 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 154.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 183.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 181.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $131.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.31 and a 52 week high of $173.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.60 and a 200 day moving average of $132.57.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 414 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $53,186.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,617.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $1,822,944.50. Insiders sold 55,786 shares of company stock valued at $7,628,604 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.54.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

