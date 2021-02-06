Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,122 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $5,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Western Digital by 338.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 117.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WDC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Summit Insights raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.15.

WDC opened at $59.74 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $71.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.58. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of -70.28 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

