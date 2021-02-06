Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,036 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp upgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

In other news, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $640,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,833.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.64, for a total value of $514,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,100.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,843,210. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PKG stock opened at $133.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.94. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $148.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 52.29%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

