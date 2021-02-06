Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,047 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $3,746,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 265,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,174,905.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,066 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,373. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $165.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $178.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.89 and a 200-day moving average of $139.12.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.50) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALNY. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.17.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

