Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,070 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 98,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after acquiring an additional 60,734 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $114.46 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $131.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.69 and a 200 day moving average of $115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

