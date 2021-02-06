Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,076 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in FMC were worth $5,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 83.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FMC. Rowe raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.41.

In other news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,098.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC opened at $115.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

