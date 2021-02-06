Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 10,826 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,826 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Masco by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,819,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,676,000 after acquiring an additional 432,505 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Masco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,110,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,053,543,000 after acquiring an additional 65,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Masco by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,272,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $676,591,000 after acquiring an additional 364,660 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,849,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,229,000 after buying an additional 877,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,644,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,926,000 after buying an additional 291,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

In other news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $123,692.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.76.

Masco stock opened at $56.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $60.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.