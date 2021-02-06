Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,159 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIF. PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the third quarter worth about $86,389,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 245.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 937,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,580,000 after purchasing an additional 665,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,809,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,020,592,000 after purchasing an additional 588,231 shares during the last quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the third quarter worth about $48,462,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 71.5% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 972,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,616,000 after purchasing an additional 405,177 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TIF opened at $131.46 on Friday. Tiffany & Co. has a 1 year low of $103.89 and a 1 year high of $134.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 64.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiffany & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.70.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, CEO Alessandro Bogliolo sold 5,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $688,616.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,719,172.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrea Davey sold 5,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total value of $765,342.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,292.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,136 shares of company stock valued at $37,260,854 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

