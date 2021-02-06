Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,221 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,609,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.3% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Johnson & Johnson worth $253,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

JNJ opened at $164.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $432.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.25 and a 200 day moving average of $150.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

