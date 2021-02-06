Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,256 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,714.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $131.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.48, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.62 and its 200 day moving average is $110.37. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $133.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRI. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.56.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.