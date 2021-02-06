Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 129 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Markel were worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,179,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,033.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,121.60.

Markel stock opened at $1,099.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $710.52 and a 1 year high of $1,347.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,008.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,015.51.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. Research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

