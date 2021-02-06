Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 15,341 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,298 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 15,341 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 13.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 19,280 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 45.2% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 82.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 15,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $67.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.80. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $70.64.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

NTAP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

