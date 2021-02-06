Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 192,666 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 70.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 192,666 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.78.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $80.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

