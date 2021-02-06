Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 19,721 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,321 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,721 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 9.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,593,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,931 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 18.4% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,529 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1,590.8% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,758,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,318 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 784.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,223 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 275.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

In other news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,415.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $337,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RF opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.