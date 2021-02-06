Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,138 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Ossiam increased its stake in Gartner by 229.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2,857.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total value of $156,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,629,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,691 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $741,037.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,526.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,467 shares of company stock valued at $6,219,422. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $164.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $169.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.55.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.46 million. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

IT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.14.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

