Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,624 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 391.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $52.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.46.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.56.

In other news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $977,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,254 shares of company stock worth $1,081,958. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

