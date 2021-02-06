Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,790 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,416,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,116 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $41,790,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 20,813.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 430,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000,000 after purchasing an additional 428,754 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,073,000 after purchasing an additional 276,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Genuine Parts by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,695,000 after purchasing an additional 254,004 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $101.65 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $108.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.86 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

