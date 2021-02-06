Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 3,025 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 461.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

INCY opened at $90.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.75 and its 200-day moving average is $90.09.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $620.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.48 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Truist started coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.94.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

