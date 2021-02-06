Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 3,668 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,337 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on United Rentals from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.89.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,879 shares of company stock worth $6,943,743. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $265.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $267.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.29.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

