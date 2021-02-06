Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 3,761 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $1,845,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Albemarle by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Albemarle by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 496,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,321,000 after purchasing an additional 55,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle stock opened at $157.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $20,796,432.06. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,726,709.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,249.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Vertical Research cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Argus upped their price objective on Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Truist upped their price objective on Albemarle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Albemarle from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.46.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.