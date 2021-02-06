Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 4,911 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,911 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.06.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $121.79 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $134.71. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.82.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,697,673.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,011.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

